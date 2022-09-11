Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $31,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

