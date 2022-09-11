Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 112,124 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 731,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average is $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

