Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Pentair worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,906,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

PNR stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

