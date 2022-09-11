Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Williams-Sonoma worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9 %
WSM opened at $150.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
