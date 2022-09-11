Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Williams-Sonoma worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9 %

WSM opened at $150.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.