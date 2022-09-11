Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 10,778 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of East West Bancorp worth $32,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $42,620,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in East West Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,260,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 445,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after buying an additional 443,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.25 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

