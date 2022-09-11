Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 571,818 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 571,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 323,539 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 306,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 172,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

