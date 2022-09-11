Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 93,601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,601 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $141.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

