Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.03. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

