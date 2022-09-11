Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $13.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Clene Price Performance

CLNN stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.13. Clene has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. Research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 182,272 shares of company stock valued at $552,170. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $70,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 27.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

