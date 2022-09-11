Clover Finance (CLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.64 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance (CRYPTO:CLV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

