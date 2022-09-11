CluCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (CLU)

CluCoin (CLU) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One CluCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CluCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $9,416.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CluCoin has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

CluCoin Coin Profile

CluCoin (CRYPTO:CLU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. The official website for CluCoin is clucoin.com. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.

CluCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CluShare is a decentralized Binance platform that allows users to earn passive income while they hold. CluShare will launch its built-in exchange that facilitates the transaction at any time. Clushare is known as a staking-as-a service platform.”

