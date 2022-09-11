CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,906,752.44 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 48,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92.

Shares of CNA opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

