Coatue Management LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,183 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $592,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

