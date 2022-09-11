Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

