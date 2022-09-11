Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.