Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 183,587 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,587 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.13% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 891,419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 105,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,377,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.44 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

