Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

