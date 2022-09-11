Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 240.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 83.3% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 107,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 68.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 82,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

