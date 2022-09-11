Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 17,768 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $58,666,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 53.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $29,703,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

AGCO opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

