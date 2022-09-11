Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 224,805 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,805 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.38% of Royce Value Trust worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

