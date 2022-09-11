Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LDP opened at $19.97 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.