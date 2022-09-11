Coin98 (C98) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $95.40 million and $23.98 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.