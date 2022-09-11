CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0676 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $18.57 million and $1,034.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

