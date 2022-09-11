Coldstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,935.13 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $162,935.13 and approximately $185,546.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack (CRYPTO:CLS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official website is coldstack.io. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

According to CryptoCompare, “ColdStack is a unified protocol, which allows using the Decentralized Cloud Storage Platforms such as Filecoin, SIA, Arewave and Storj without significant integration efforts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.