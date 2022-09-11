Coldstack Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $164,835.24 and approximately $212,902.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official website is coldstack.io. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ColdStack is a unified protocol, which allows using the Decentralized Cloud Storage Platforms such as Filecoin, SIA, Arewave and Storj without significant integration efforts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

