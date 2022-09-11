Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on November 15th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 397.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

