Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Trading Up 0.5%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

