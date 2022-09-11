Comparing Cadre (CDRE) and Its Competitors

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cadre to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre -1.59% 7.60% 1.97% Cadre Competitors -233.63% -64.65% -16.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cadre Competitors 209 988 2149 73 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadre and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $26.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Cadre’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadre and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million $12.66 million -115.04 Cadre Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.69

Cadre’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cadre. Cadre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cadre pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 88.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadre is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cadre beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

