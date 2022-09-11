Comparing Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Protalex and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Protalex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 830.23%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Protalex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A iSpecimen -84.89% -36.25% -29.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protalex and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Protalex and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.71 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Protalex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Protalex

(Get Rating)

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About iSpecimen

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.