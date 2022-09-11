Comparing Very Good Food (VGFC) and The Competition

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Very Good Food to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Very Good Food and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Very Good Food $9.78 million -$43.53 million -0.59 Very Good Food Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 3.80

Very Good Food’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food. Very Good Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Very Good Food Competitors 272 1089 1278 29 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Very Good Food and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Very Good Food’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Very Good Food has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Very Good Food and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Very Good Food -406.44% -163.04% -71.29% Very Good Food Competitors -154.05% -184.26% -16.77%

Summary

Very Good Food competitors beat Very Good Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Very Good Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.