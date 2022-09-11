Compound (COMP) Price Hits $55.96 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $406.35 million and $53.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $55.96 or 0.00260177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00139617 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00035212 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001534 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,261,305 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

