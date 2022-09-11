Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.15. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

