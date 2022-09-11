Computacenter plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22.10 (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($26.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,478.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,575.82. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,136 ($25.81) and a one year high of GBX 3,062 ($37.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($37.22) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,900 ($35.04).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.