Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

