Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.39. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 12,913 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

