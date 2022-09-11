Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.31. 4,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 193,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Construction Partners Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

