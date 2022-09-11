Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.59

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and traded as high as $28.50. Contango Ore shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 7,831 shares changing hands.

Contango Ore Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTGO. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

