Contentos (COS) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

Contentos (COS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $28.61 million and $5.41 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,487,629 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

