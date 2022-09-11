CONTRACOIN Price Down 41.6% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $75,175.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

