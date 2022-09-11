CONTRACOIN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63,442.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $63,442.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

