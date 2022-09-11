Contrasting Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copart and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Copart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $3.50 billion 7.88 $936.49 million $4.53 25.63 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.57 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

80.9% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Copart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Copart and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Copart currently has a consensus price target of $151.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.48%. Cazoo Group has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 202.58%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Copart.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 31.14% 25.53% 20.69% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Copart has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copart beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.