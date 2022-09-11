Contrasting Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and S&W Seed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.60 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.83

Edible Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edible Garden and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Edible Garden and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 323.55%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Edible Garden.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

