Contrasting IceCure Medical (ICCM) & The Competition

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is one of 219 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IceCure Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IceCure Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 IceCure Medical Competitors 680 3117 7307 165 2.62

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 285.14%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.68%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% IceCure Medical Competitors -1,540.74% -61.47% -22.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IceCure Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million -$9.90 million -3.44 IceCure Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $85.12 million -441.06

IceCure Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IceCure Medical competitors beat IceCure Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

