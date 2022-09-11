Contrasting Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precipio and SeqLL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $8.85 million 2.60 -$8.53 million ($0.46) -2.20 SeqLL $210,000.00 53.18 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precipio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -113.77% -46.25% -37.22% SeqLL -2,406.90% -50.69% -35.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Precipio and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Precipio and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.42%. Given SeqLL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Precipio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeqLL beats Precipio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

