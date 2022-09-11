Contrasting Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) & Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricon Residential 0 1 7 1 3.00

Tricon Residential has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.87%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q&K International Group $160.82 million 0.20 -$88.33 million N/A N/A Tricon Residential $441.74 million 6.69 $445.26 million $2.82 3.83

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Q&K International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A Tricon Residential 170.54% 29.48% 9.32%

Summary

Tricon Residential beats Q&K International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

