Contrasting Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Uber Technologies and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 1 27 0 2.96 Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $49.45, indicating a potential upside of 55.62%. Augmedix has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 170.43%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -39.39% -69.83% -23.12% Augmedix -81.80% -179.63% -52.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Uber Technologies and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.6% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 3.60 -$496.00 million ($5.21) -6.10 Augmedix $22.17 million 3.51 -$17.85 million ($0.63) -3.30

Augmedix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augmedix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Augmedix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.