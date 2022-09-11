ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 259 ($3.13).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.76) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 214.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7,606.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.77%.

In related news, insider Sten Scheibye purchased 20,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

