Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Convex CRV has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and approximately $25,914.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars.

