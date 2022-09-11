Convex Finance Hits Market Cap of $381.13 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $381.13 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.64 or 0.00026188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance (CVX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,458,894 coins and its circulating supply is 67,531,411 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance. The official website for Convex Finance is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.