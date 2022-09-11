CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Trading Up 0.5%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

CONX Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Trading of CONX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONX stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. CONX comprises 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

